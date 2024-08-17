Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forge Global were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Forge Global by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 487,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forge Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,696,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 722,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,329. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

