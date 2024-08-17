Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

AMGN traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

