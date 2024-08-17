Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 543 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. 9,870,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

