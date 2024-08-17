Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $411,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.48. 2,483,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.48 and a 200-day moving average of $340.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

