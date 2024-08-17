Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 443,116 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,116 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

