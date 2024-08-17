Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. 789,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,258. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

