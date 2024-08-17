Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $56.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $40.70 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

