Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.69.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $119,000.
Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
