Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,167,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,761,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,612.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.89 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.51.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
