Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,167,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,761,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,612.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.89 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

