Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading 11.6% Higher

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.
