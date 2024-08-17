Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading 11.6% Higher

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.