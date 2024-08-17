monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 693.11, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

