Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,130,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

