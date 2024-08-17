Monero (XMR) Price Tops $149.33 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $149.33 or 0.00250967 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $34.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,503.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00581127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00112939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00072153 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073629 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

