Monero (XMR) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Monero has a market cap of $2.76 billion and $37.56 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $149.37 or 0.00252218 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,221.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00571381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00111834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00036272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00071620 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00071224 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

