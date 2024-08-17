MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Mark Torossian Sells 811 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $36,576.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Torossian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ML

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.