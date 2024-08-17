Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.