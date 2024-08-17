Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Shares of MEG opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.88. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.