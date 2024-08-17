Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,725 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $46,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.72. The stock had a trading volume of 429,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,284. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $469.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

