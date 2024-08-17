Morgan Stanley Raises Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Price Target to $70.00

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LOAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Get Loar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LOAR

Loar Price Performance

Shares of LOAR opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Loar has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loar will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAR. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Loar in the second quarter worth about $38,952,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,085,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,208,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loar during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000.

About Loar

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.