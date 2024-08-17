Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Up 0.1%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 46,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 32,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Mowi ASA Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

