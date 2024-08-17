MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 12,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 57,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

