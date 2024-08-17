MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.79.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.12 and a 200-day moving average of $523.55. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

