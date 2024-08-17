M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.85.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 862,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.69. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,691.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

