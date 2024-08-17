MTR Co. Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of MTCPY remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. MTR has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

