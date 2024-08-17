MTR Co. Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Shares of MTCPY remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. MTR has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.
