Mumu the Bull Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $115.08 million and $2.72 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00003916 USD and is down -15.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $3,205,414.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

