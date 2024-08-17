Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Murphy Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

