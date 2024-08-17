Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $870.21

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 870.21 ($11.11) and traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.24). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.17), with a volume of 194,834 shares trading hands.
Murray Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 870.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 853.43. The company has a market cap of £932.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,209.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 5,694.44%.
Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
