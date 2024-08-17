Myomo, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Myomo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myomo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million.

MYO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Myomo stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 72.9% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,244 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 27.5% during the first quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 527,830 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 537.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 602,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 508,249 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,499 shares in the company, valued at $827,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

