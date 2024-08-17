Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT Raised to $30.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MYGN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

