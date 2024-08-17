NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.60. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 17,533 shares.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 112.35%.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.