Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.92. 2,103,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.47 and a 200 day moving average of $380.57. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $425.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price target (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

