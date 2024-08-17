Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Alico worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Alico by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 215,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Alico during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alico’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

