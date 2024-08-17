Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 381,318 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $6,950,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 210,112 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 521.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 123,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 103,374 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

HTGC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 887,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

