Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 288,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

