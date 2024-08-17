Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

A traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.