Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,345. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

