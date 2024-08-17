Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UGI by 24.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in UGI by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 1.0 %

UGI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,832. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.