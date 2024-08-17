Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCMB. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DCMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314. Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

