Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 856,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

