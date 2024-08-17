Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

