Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.68. 2,768,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.20.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.