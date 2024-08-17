Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.85. 2,452,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,872. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

