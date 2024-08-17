Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $307,314.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,374.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $293,949.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $296,082.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

