National Bankshares Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.60.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7822644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

