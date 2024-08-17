Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NGS opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $36.91 million for the quarter.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Justin Jacobs bought 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $54,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

