NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.75

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.75 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 1,662 ($21.22), with a volume of 22621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,630 ($20.81).
The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market cap of £758.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,565.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,632.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,624.54.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,086.96%.
About NB Private Equity Partners
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
