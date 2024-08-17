Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €90.10 ($99.01) and last traded at €89.65 ($98.52). 31,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €89.05 ($97.86).

Nemetschek Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

About Nemetschek

(Get Free Report)

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.