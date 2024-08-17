Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.19 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $339.58 million and $7.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,471.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.12 or 0.00573586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00113884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00031596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00252645 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,462,373,388 coins and its circulating supply is 44,764,212,327 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

