Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella Purchases 35,000 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cascella purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,098 shares in the company, valued at $220,487.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STIM opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 109.00% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

STIM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Washington CORP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 88.8% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 599,455 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 23.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

