NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Trading Up 5.7%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 110,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 270,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NRSN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,584,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.59% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

